Georgia Dahl

Georgia Carol Puckett Dahl, 66, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, with her family by her side in Jacksonville, FL.
Georgia was born May 7, 1954 in Tallahassee, FL, to Thomas B. Puckett, III and Barbara Denmark Puckett. She attended high school in Perry, FL where in her senior year she competed and was crowned Ms. Florida Forest Festival and graduated in the top 10 of her class of 1972.
She was a graduate of Florida State University and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. After meeting her husband at FSU they moved to New York where they began their family with the birth of their son, James A. Dahl. They later moved to Los Angeles and their daughter, Kathryn Whitton was born. While in Los Angeles she was very active in many charitable organizations. The family later relocated to Jacksonville Georgia continued her charitable work, and volunteered regularly with the American Red Cross.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and her son James A. Dahl, a gifted filmmaker and patron of the arts. She is survived by her daughter Kate (husband, George) and grandsons George and James; sister Kathy (husband, Steve); brother Tom (wife, Laura); brother John (wife, Sandy) and several nieces and nephews.
Georgia was a very generous and loving person. She willingly helped in community activities whenever asked. She was a member of the San Marco Garden Circle, and helped with raising funds for the Jacksonville Historical Society. She loved to travel with family and friends. She was passionate about the art of filmmaking and attended many classes while living in Los Angeles. She was a loyal and devoted friend to many throughout her life.
Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held.
