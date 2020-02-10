|
Livengood
Georgia Jacqueline "Jackie" Livengood, 85, passed away peacefully on February, 9, 2020 at Community Hospice, after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Livengood was born in Sebring, FL on August 22, 1934 and was the eldest of two children born to George and Helen Cox. She and her brother Jimmy spent most of their childhood in Sebring. She attended Sebring High School where she was a majorette, but she graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville after her family relocated. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, Edward Franklin Livengood. They married on October 27, 1955, both age 21. They raised two sons Barry and Garry and enjoyed supporting them in their sports activities during their youth and the family attended Macedonia Baptist church. She worked at River Region for 20 years. She and her husband were devoted Gator fans and season ticket holders and enjoyed tailgating. She loved shopping, and decorating her home. Her greatest joy was to spend time with her family but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed making things perfect for her family whether it be a delicious meal presented at a beautifully appointed table or the way she would wrap each and every Christmas gift so that it was almost too pretty to open. Mrs. Livengood loved Christmas and enjoyed spoiling her family each year.
Mrs. Livengood is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 64 years, Edward Franklin Livengood, who has not only been her husband but primary caregiver; 2 sons Barry (Jennifer) Livengood and Garry (Renee) Livengood; 6 grandchildren Ashton (Eric) Theodoridis, Garrett (Brittany) Livengood, Lauren Livengood, Hunter Livengood, Karlee (Jared) Henry, and Kenlyn Livengood; 2 great-grandchildren, Kyah Henry and Harper Theodoridis; and one brother, James (Judy) Cox.
Please join the family for a graveside service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation prior beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Ray Mayfield and Buck Burney will officiate. Pallbearers will be Barry Livengood, Garry Livengood, Garrett Livengood, Hunter Livengood, Eric Theodoridis, and Jared Henry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jackie's memory to Community Hospice, 5450 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
