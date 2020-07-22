Mapson
Georgia Mae Taylor Mapson, resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born in 1922 in Talladega County, AL. Her husband Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson, daughter Wendellyn Mapson, parents Charles Wesley Taylor and Bessie Davis Taylor Finch, brothers Wade, Palmer, Samuel, Charles, King and John Taylor preceded her in death. Mrs. Mapson and her late husband relocated from Newark, NJ to Jacksonville, FL in 1998 and united with Dayspring Baptist Church, Dr. Jeffrey K. Rumlin, Pastor. For as long as her health permitted, she regularly attended Sunday Worship Service and Wednesday Bible Study.
Marrying in 1942, Mrs. Mapson was by her husband's side, ardently supporting the ministry and mission of the churches he was called to pastor, first in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Then, she continued her support throughout Rev. Mapson's five-decade pastorate at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. Not only was she loving and kind to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she extended love, kindness and encouragement to all who came in contact with her.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her children Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson, Jr. of Bala Cynwyd, PA, Zaundria Mapson Little of Jacksonville, FL, Paulette Mapson Hayward of The Villages, FL and Charles E. Mapson of Apopka, FL; daughters-in-law Shirley Jones Mapson of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Annette Marin Mapson of Apopka, FL; sons-in-law Edward J. Hayward of The Villages, FL and Marc Curtis Little of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Wendelyn D. Mapson of Lady Lake, FL, William W. May, Jr. of Vine Grove, KY, Jesse W. Mapson III of Philadelphia, PA, Keith Brown of Arlington, TX, Brian Brown of Philadelphia, PA and Tashon J. Hall of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughters-in-law Rachel Baer May of Vine Grove, KY and Saniyyah N. Mapson of Philadelphia, PA; great-grandchildren Thomas, Anthony, Maria, Charles, Cecilia, James, Joseph, Dominic, Lydia and Georgia May of Vine Grove, KY. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren through blended families; nieces Sonja Gore of Atlanta, GA and Vicki Bass of Stockbridge, GA; nephew Ellie Mapson of Westlake, OH and many other relatives. Her niece Rhonna Taylor, who resided in Decatur, GA, predeceased her in 2019.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 231-251 Seymour Ave., Newark, NJ 07108, Rev. Ralph M. Branch, Jr., officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson Scholarship Fund at Dayspring Baptist Church, 5654 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218 or to the Melton-Parker Scholarship Fund at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, at the above address, in memory of Georgia T. Mapson.
