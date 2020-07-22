1/1
Georgia Mapson
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mapson
Georgia Mae Taylor Mapson, resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born in 1922 in Talladega County, AL. Her husband Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson, daughter Wendellyn Mapson, parents Charles Wesley Taylor and Bessie Davis Taylor Finch, brothers Wade, Palmer, Samuel, Charles, King and John Taylor preceded her in death. Mrs. Mapson and her late husband relocated from Newark, NJ to Jacksonville, FL in 1998 and united with Dayspring Baptist Church, Dr. Jeffrey K. Rumlin, Pastor. For as long as her health permitted, she regularly attended Sunday Worship Service and Wednesday Bible Study.
Marrying in 1942, Mrs. Mapson was by her husband's side, ardently supporting the ministry and mission of the churches he was called to pastor, first in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Then, she continued her support throughout Rev. Mapson's five-decade pastorate at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. Not only was she loving and kind to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she extended love, kindness and encouragement to all who came in contact with her.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her children Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson, Jr. of Bala Cynwyd, PA, Zaundria Mapson Little of Jacksonville, FL, Paulette Mapson Hayward of The Villages, FL and Charles E. Mapson of Apopka, FL; daughters-in-law Shirley Jones Mapson of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Annette Marin Mapson of Apopka, FL; sons-in-law Edward J. Hayward of The Villages, FL and Marc Curtis Little of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Wendelyn D. Mapson of Lady Lake, FL, William W. May, Jr. of Vine Grove, KY, Jesse W. Mapson III of Philadelphia, PA, Keith Brown of Arlington, TX, Brian Brown of Philadelphia, PA and Tashon J. Hall of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughters-in-law Rachel Baer May of Vine Grove, KY and Saniyyah N. Mapson of Philadelphia, PA; great-grandchildren Thomas, Anthony, Maria, Charles, Cecilia, James, Joseph, Dominic, Lydia and Georgia May of Vine Grove, KY. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren through blended families; nieces Sonja Gore of Atlanta, GA and Vicki Bass of Stockbridge, GA; nephew Ellie Mapson of Westlake, OH and many other relatives. Her niece Rhonna Taylor, who resided in Decatur, GA, predeceased her in 2019.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 231-251 Seymour Ave., Newark, NJ 07108, Rev. Ralph M. Branch, Jr., officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson Scholarship Fund at Dayspring Baptist Church, 5654 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218 or to the Melton-Parker Scholarship Fund at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, at the above address, in memory of Georgia T. Mapson.
Condolences may be shared at
www.holmesgloversolomon.com.
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
I feel so incredibly blessed to have had such an amazing aunt! She lived each day of her life with incredible grace, dignity, elegance, and excellence! Aunt Mae, thank you so much for the amazing example of God's love, that you so freely and willingly share with all in your presence. I am beyond grateful, and know that you are now at peace with Our Heavenly Father, and all of the loved ones that have welcomed you as you stepped into the next realm, that of eternal life! You will be forever in my heart, and the heart of my family. With all my love, your niece, Vicki
Vicki Bass
Family
July 22, 2020
my condolences to the family Mrs Mapson was a wonderful Sunday School Teacher was a very loving and kind person to me and my family she will always be remembered in my heart
Ingrid BrownMD
Friend
July 22, 2020
A wonderful woman of God to follow ...
Your pleasantness will always be remembered. Rest in Heavenly Peace.
Carmen Hopson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved