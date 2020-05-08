Price
Mrs. Georgia L. Price passed away on April 26, 2020. She was a member of The Awakening Power of God's Word Ministry, Apostle A.D. Meeks, Pastor. Survivors include a loving and devoted daughter, Kim Pinckney (Arthur). Sisters Annie Frances Colbert, Grace Sessions, Carolyn Rhodes (William), and Annette Carswell and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am. Viewing Monday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.