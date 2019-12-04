|
Klingerman
Georgiana Klingerman, 77, passed away November 30, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1941 in Easton, PA. She was a secretary for Reynolds, Smith and Hills Engineering firm before retiring.
Survivors include her loving son, Gary (wife - Lori) Klingerman; daughter, Lisa (husband – Shawn) Francis; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kristen and Andy; and great-grandson, Tommy.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 13th in the cremation garden at H. Warren Smith Cemetery of Jacksonville Beach, with Rev. Tom Bary officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of these two worthwhile charities: Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alzfdn.org, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.
The family of Mrs. Klingerman also wishes to thank Vitas Hospice and her wonderful caregivers.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019