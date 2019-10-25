|
|
Brown
Gerald Wayne "Buddy" Brown (January 4, 1946 – October 22, 2019)
Buddy passed away at Orange Park Medical Center with his family by his side after a battle with cancer.
He served in the United States 9th Infantry Division of the United States Army. He served a one year Tour of Duty in Vietnam in 1968-1969. He was awarded several service medals and commendations. After his military service, he worked in the transportation industry at Intermodal Rail Facilities and Trailer Repair Shops in the Jacksonville area.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jennie Brown. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Miller Brown; 4 children, Janet "Beth" Stuckey (East Ridge, TN), Joel Brown (Selma, NC), Joseph Brown (Jacksonville, FL) and Jason Brown (Jacksonville, FL); grandchildren, Savannah Brown, Brianna Brown, Cameryn Brown, Christopher Stuckey, Candice Wentworth, Haley Brown, Chloe Brown, Deanna Brown, and Joel Brown, Jr.; great grandchildren, Jayda Sliger and Libby Wentworth; and two sisters, Dorothy Chambers (Ralph) and Beverly Barry (James), both of Jacksonville, FL.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, 32218. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , or Community Hospice of NE Florida.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019