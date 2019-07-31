Home

Guerry Funeral Home - Macclennny
420 East Macclenny Ave
Macclenny, FL 32063
904-259-2211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald Eugene Starliper


1974 - 2019
Gerald Eugene Starliper Obituary
Starliper
Gerald Eugene Starliper, Jr. passed away on Sunday, July 28th, 2019. He was born on October 5th, 1974 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and preceded in death by his father, Gerald E. Starliper, Sr. Survivors include his mother, Betty Jane Lanham, sister, Casey Rae Lantigua (Starliper), brother-in-law, Victor Lantigua, brother, Cory Foster, aunt, Yvonne Type, niece, Eveline Lantigua, nephew, Victor Matias Lantigua, and cousins, Elisa Reagan, Errol Whitfield, EJ, Elizabeth, Emma, and Erryana.
Gerald grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and is a 1992 graduate of Edward H. White High School. He served in the United States Navy as a YN3 from 1993 to 1997 and received an honorable discharge.
In recent years he pursued a career as a barber and attained several loyal clients in Jacksonville, Baker County, and the surrounding area. His interests included art, music, and the art form of tattoos. Gerald was happiest in the company of his friends and family and is missed by those who know and love him.
Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Starliper will be held at 11 A.M., August 3, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, U.S. 90 E., Macclenny, FL. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 8 P.M., Friday, August 2 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Guerry Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
