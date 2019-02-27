HARVEY

Gerald Joseph Harvey passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on February 23, 2019, two days shy of his 93rd birthday, at his Orange Park FL home surrounded by his loving children. He is survived by his sons, Keith, Bruce, Mark and Matthew Harvey; his daughters, Joyce Anderson, Janet Sneed, Diane Lueke, Paula Hall, and Karen Lahr; his 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. His loving wife of 65 years, Margaret, predeceased him on May 9, 2014. Gerald's three brothers and sister also predeceased him. He was the sole surviving member of his family.

Gerald served his country as a member of the United States Navy for more than 20 years, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer, Engineman. During the Second World War he served in the Pacific Theater. Throughout his Naval career, he received multiple commendations.

He continued his career in federal service working for the US Navy at NAS Jacksonville for an additional 20 years. He was a devoted member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Columbus. Gerald was an accomplished grill master, at times using multiple smokers and grills to prepare BBQ for his large family. He also enjoyed gardening and preserved the fruits of his labors by canning much of the vegetables and fruits raised in his very successful gardens. The Harvey family has lost their patriarch, and he will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched in his nine decades of life.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday March 1, 2019 at St.

Catherine Catholic Church, 1649 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL. Gerald will be laid to rest with his wife Margaret at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Full military honors will be conferred by the U.S. Navy. Family members and friends will gather on Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park.