Gerald L Mergan Jr., 59 of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Mr. Mergan was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, but has lived in Florida most of his life. He served in the Army and loved his country. He also worked for the USPS for 15 years. Outside of work he enjoyed watching football, especially his Dolphins and Gators. Mr. Mergan always caught an episode of Star Trek or a game of golf on TV.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Mergan Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, daughter, Lindsay, step-children, James and Christopher Patterson, Shane, Shawna and Crystal Watts, Mother, Shirley Mergan, Sister, Jackie Mergan, As well as many grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May, 28 at 11:00 AM at the cemetery of Russell Haven of Rest.

Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720

