On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Gerald Lee Rockwell (Rocky/Jerry), loving husband of Gwen, passed away at the age of 70 years. Rocky was born in Patterson, NJ to Charles and Leah. His life's love and a career spanning over 40 years, was flying helicopters, first in the Army in Vietnam and then for a private corp. in many locations across the US. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing him enjoyed his love of cooking and if they were lucky he also built or worked on their computer. His easy-going personality and contagious laughter stole everyone's heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Leah. Rocky is survived by his wife, Gwen, Brothers, Ronald Rockwell and Peter(Marie) MacNamara, sister, Nancy(Joe) Gomez and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a brother and sisters of his father's family, Daniel(Cindy) Rockwell, Allison Rockwell, Laurel Dubble, and Dorie(Steve) Blake.

Church services will be held at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, 1748 SR13, Saint Johns, FL 32259, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am. Luncheon immediately following in the church auditorium. Rocky will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a date and time later this year, to be determined. Donations may be made to Haven Hospice (beyourhaven.org/donate) or in his honor.