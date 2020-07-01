Perna
Gerald Matthew Perna, 88, of Orange Park FL, passed away Monday, June 29. Jerry was born July 28, 1931, in Rosedale, NJ, and attended St. Joseph's Catholic School graduating in 1948.
He enlisted in the US Navy, and proudly served his country for 23 years, achieving the rank of Lt. Commander. Jerry saw duty in both the Korean and Vietnam wars serving on the aircraft carriers USS Wasp, Kearsarge, Roosevelt, and Lexington. After retiring from the Navy Jerry earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Florida and briefly worked as an Accountant for Georgia Pacific Paper Co.
Jerry is survived by his sons Robert M Perna (Tammy), and Christian L Perna (Toni) both of Orange Park, and grandchildren Ian Harris, Michael Perna (Katie), Samuel Perna (Kristina), Hannah Ahern (Matthew), and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Barbara EM Perna, son Mark Perna, parents Dominic and Mary Perna, brother Robert Perna and sister Ellen Berenato.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any association that supports our veterans.
Arrangements provided by Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Orange Park, FL. Services TBA.
