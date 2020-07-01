1/
Gerald Matthew Perna
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perna
Gerald Matthew Perna, 88, of Orange Park FL, passed away Monday, June 29. Jerry was born July 28, 1931, in Rosedale, NJ, and attended St. Joseph's Catholic School graduating in 1948.
He enlisted in the US Navy, and proudly served his country for 23 years, achieving the rank of Lt. Commander. Jerry saw duty in both the Korean and Vietnam wars serving on the aircraft carriers USS Wasp, Kearsarge, Roosevelt, and Lexington. After retiring from the Navy Jerry earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Florida and briefly worked as an Accountant for Georgia Pacific Paper Co.
Jerry is survived by his sons Robert M Perna (Tammy), and Christian L Perna (Toni) both of Orange Park, and grandchildren Ian Harris, Michael Perna (Katie), Samuel Perna (Kristina), Hannah Ahern (Matthew), and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Barbara EM Perna, son Mark Perna, parents Dominic and Mary Perna, brother Robert Perna and sister Ellen Berenato.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any association that supports our veterans.
Arrangements provided by Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Orange Park, FL. Services TBA.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved