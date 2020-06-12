Gerald Platock
1930 - 2020
Platock
Gerald Platock was born November 9, 1930, and passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Gerald was born in Savannah, GA, a proud graduate of the University of Georgia Medical College and practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL for over 40 years. He was married twice, lastly to Ellen Lattner Platock (Love of his Life) for 38 years before her passing in 2019. Gerald was an accomplished physician and former head of the OBGYN department at Memorial Hospital and was the first OBGYN in the United States to perform Laparoscopic Surgery, a technique he learned from the developer in Paris. He delivered over 15,000 babies and had the pleasure of delivering children and grandchildren of his patients. He loved boating and traveling in their RV. He loved life and appreciated every day no matter what it brought him. He is survived by his sons Neil Platock and Brian (Leslie) Platock; stepson David (Vanessa) Lattner; stepdaughter Susan Lattner Doody; and 9 grandchildren.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
