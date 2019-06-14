|
SIKES
Gerald Ted Sikes 62, passed away on May 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry will always be remembered as a devoted husband to Cheryl and loving father to Jason, Brian (Kaitlin), and Christy (Catoe). He was a doting grandfather to Eva, Corbin, Landry, and Adeline and loved to share their pictures and endless anecdotes of their childhood.
Family and friends are invited to join us as we honor Jerry and celebrate his life on June 22, 2019. Please email [email protected] for information regarding the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that any donations be made to the Heart or Kidney Fund of your choice, or simply spend time with your family, his greatest treasure.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019