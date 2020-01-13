Home

Gerald Thomas Mixon, Sr., a loving father, son and grandfather was born January 27, 1961, in Jacksonville, FL. He was called home on January 7, 2020, with loved ones by his side. He is survived by his loving mother, Mildred, sister Linda, son Gerald Jr. (Debra), daughter Lauralee Brown(Lee), his grandchildren Jakob, Erika, Nathan, Kaleb, Ayden, Brylee and Baxlee and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Melissa, father Harold, stepmother Bernice and brothers Allen and Daniel.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
