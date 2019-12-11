|
|
Benton
Gerald Vincent Benton, Jr. born on December 30, 1982, in Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2019, at the age of 36. Beloved father, son, and brother to Geremiah Benton. Mother, Linda Mills, Father, Gerald Benton, Sr., Sisters, Krisshawna Pope, Erica Teasdell, Cassandra Cannon, Jayla Lawson, Jamille Benton. Viewing and home going service to be held at Patterson Cremation and Funeral Services, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville Florida, 32211. Family and friends are welcome. The viewing will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm. The Homegoing service will follow on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10 am. For additional information please go to www.pattersonfuneralservice.com website.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019