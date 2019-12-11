Home

Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Gerald V. Benton


1982 - 2019
Gerald Vincent Benton, Jr. born on December 30, 1982, in Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2019, at the age of 36. Beloved father, son, and brother to Geremiah Benton. Mother, Linda Mills, Father, Gerald Benton, Sr., Sisters, Krisshawna Pope, Erica Teasdell, Cassandra Cannon, Jayla Lawson, Jamille Benton. Viewing and home going service to be held at Patterson Cremation and Funeral Services, 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville Florida, 32211. Family and friends are welcome. The viewing will take place on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm. The Homegoing service will follow on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10 am. For additional information please go to www.pattersonfuneralservice.com website.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
