|
|
Atkinson
Geraldine Dawkins "Gerrie" Atkinson, age 96 of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born August 27, 1923 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the daughter of the late C.P. and Ida Mae Dawkins of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her son George Sutton Atkinson, III and his wife Connie F. Atkinson of Goldsboro, North Carolina; her grandchildren Adelle Short (Gary) of Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda Ward (David) of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Regi Joyner (Angie) of Raleigh North Carolina; her sister Jane Squires of Fayetteville North Carolina, sister-in-law Betty Atkinson of Raleigh, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; George Sutton Atkinson, Jr., her daughter Nancy A. Brenner of Columbia, Tennessee, her brothers George Dawkins and Joseph Dawkins, brothers-in-law Fred Atkinson and Howard Atkinson. Gerrie retired from the City of Jacksonville Public Library. She was honored by the citizens of Jax by naming a park she loved "Gerrie's Park". A Memorial Service will be held at Arlington United Methodist Church, 1400 University Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl. 32211. At 11:00 A.M. Family will receive friends from 10-11 A.M. a reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arlington United Methodist Church's Endowment Fund, 1400 University Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl 32211. The family gives a BIG Thanks to Yolanda Baker and her team for their loving care and Community Hospice of Northeast Fl's Nurse Lisa.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020