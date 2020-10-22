Bailey
Geraldine Joyce Bailey, 91, passed away on October 20, 2020. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Bailey; grandson: James Bailey and his wife, Morgan; 3 great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Ashton and Colton; host of extended family and friends. Memorial services will be held 1 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 112 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers please make donations to her church.
