Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine J. Bishop

Obituary Condolences

Geraldine J. Bishop Obituary
BISHOP
Geraldine J. Bishop, age 86, passed away March 5, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1932 in Middleburg, FL. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 (904)781-4314 with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Parl. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 8:00pm Friday.
Condolences may be left at fraserfuneralhome.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now