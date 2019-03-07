|
BISHOP
Geraldine J. Bishop, age 86, passed away March 5, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1932 in Middleburg, FL. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 (904)781-4314 with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Parl. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 8:00pm Friday.
