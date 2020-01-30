|
|
Gulling
Geraldine (Gerry) L. Gulling, 90, passed away on Jan. 09, 2020. Gerry, born in Toledo OH, graduated Waite High School and attended the University of Toledo. She was an avid European and Caribbean traveler and loved playing bridge. Her husband, Frederick E. Gulling and her granddaughter Meranda Lee Hays preceded her in death. She leaves behind daughter- Sara Lee Hays, son- James C Hodges (Kelley) grandchildren- J. Austin Hodges (Lisa), Jeffrey McKie Hodges and Jillian H Cameron (Aaron) and great-grandchildren- Bernie J., Robin L., and Duke M. Hodges and Wyatt L. Cameron. Gerry's quick wit and willingness to listen will be missed. There will be a memorial service held on February 13, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra Beach at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gerry's memory to SpecialOlympicsflorida.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020