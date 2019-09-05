Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Geraldine Turbow
Geraldine Turbow


1922 - 2019
Geraldine Turbow Obituary
Turbow
Geraldine Turbow died September 1, 2019. She was born in 1922 in Madison, Indiana. She was predeceased by her parents, Dee and Norma Levine and her sons Brent M. and George B. Turbow. Surviving her are her daughter-in-law, Carol Turbow, her grandsons, Neal (Sara) and Paul, (Cynthia) and her great grandson Owen and great granddaughter, Celia. During the last eight years of her life she was under the wonderful and loving care of River Garden Hebrew Home. Gerri attended Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati, graduating from Jacksonville University with a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts in Teaching degrees. Florida State University awarded her a PhD in 1975. Gerri taught for 30 years in the Duval County School system as teacher at Landon and Wolfson High Schools and as producer and on-air instructor for Instructional Television programming for Classroom studies in Language Arts. After her retirement she taught for three years in JU's Theatre Arts Department. She was a member of numerous civic and educational organizations including past president of the Jacksonville Section of the National Council of Jewish Women, past president of the Florida Council of English Teachers, Honorary Director of the National Conference of Community and Justice, and member of the Board of Directors of Elizabeth Edgar Hall. She was awarded a Life Membership in Theatre Jacksonville and was author of "Theatre Jacksonville: The history of a Little Theatre: 1919/1920-1984/1985. She served as reader for the residents of River Garden Hebrew Home and on 89.9 as a Radio Reader. She was a member of Congregational Ahavath Chesed and a former member of the Sisterhood Board as well as a long time member of Phi Delta Kappa. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Any contributions in her name may be made to River Garden Hebrew Home, Congregation Ahavath Chesed or a . hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
