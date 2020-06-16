VanNienwenhove
Gerard René VanNienwenhove passed away from Alzheimer's disease on June 15, 2020, in The Villages, FL. Gerard was born in Fourmies, France in 1931 to Remi and Marie VanNienwenhove. He met his loving wife Lucienne of 70 years in Fourmies, then emigrated to the United States in 1962 with her and their two sons, Gerald and Pascal.
Gerard, better known as Pepe to his family, became an electrician in France and later worked for Westinghouse in Baldwin, FL. In Jacksonville, he was later employed by Turner Electric, Seminole Kraft, and Anheuser-Busch.
A longtime Jacksonville resident, Gerard lived in North Shore, where he enjoyed fishing, cycling, gardening, and spending time with his family. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor and captivating stories. After moving to The Villages, FL in 2003, he furthered his lifelong passion for music by joining the harmonica club, of which he was a member for many years.
He is survived by his wife, his sons, Gerald (Deborah) of The Villages, FL and Pascal (Christine) VanNienwenhove of Glen St. Mary, FL, and granddaughters Jennifer Munn (Frank) of Macclenny, FL, Nicole VanNienwenhove (James Stamper) and Leanna VanNienwenhove of Jacksonville, FL, and six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his grandson, Jerry.
Services will be conducted at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, 410 Webster Street, Wildwood, FL, Saturday, June 20th at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you tell your family a clever joke that he would have liked, and then make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.