|
|
Evans
Gerry Adams Evans, 70, of Atlantic Beach, passed away February 21, 2020. She was born in Atlantic Beach, FL on June 17, 1949, and graduated from Fletcher Senior High where she enjoyed being Captain of the Fletcher swim team and was voted most athletic. The old Atlantic Beach Hotel, owned and operated by the Adams family, was Gerry's childhood home. This landmark Hotel and family home did not survive Hurricane Dora and closed in 1964. Growing up so close to the ocean, Gerry learned to swim and surf at an early age. Those familiar with the surfing community at that time credited Gerry with being one of the first female surfers in Atlantic Beach. Gerry received her Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of North Florida. Gerry worked for Gate Petroleum and later retired with Eola Capital in 2008. Gerry's active lifestyle with her husband Bill Evans included her love of outdoor sports; long-distance biking, hunting, fly-fishing, golf, and swimming were her passions. Gerry was a devoted Mom and an especially loving Grandmother to her 8 grandchildren. But the "real loves" of her life were her 5-year-old Yorkie, Winston, a.k.a "Winstie" and his brother, English Cocker, Renegade, called "Ren". Gerry's ability to successfully take care of those important in her life was only superseded by her humor, wit, and ability to see the positive side of life and in others. Those lucky enough to have been a part of Gerry's world will remember a wonderful woman who lived each day with active enthusiasm. She will be missed most by those of her immediate family. She is survived by her husband, William G. Evans of Ponte Vedra, Beach, FL. Sons, Jeff (Dana) and David (Heidi) Smith of Jacksonville Beach. Grandchildren, Noah and Rowan Smith, Hobie and Ellie Smith, Merrick and Sean Evans, Braelyn Frohwein and Juniper Evans. Sisters, Nancy Adams of Jacksonville Beach and Edith Adams Spain of Winter Haven. Stepsons, Buddy, Dan and Alex Evans of Jacksonville Beach, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, 200 Ponte Vedra Blvd. Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. 32082 on Friday, March 6 at 12 noon.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2020