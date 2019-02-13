HOUSTON

Funeral services for Gertrude Houston, 92, will be held 2PM Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the chapel at JACKSONVILLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL with Dr. Johnny Thomas from the Harvest Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gertrude was born on November 14, 1926 in Macclenny, FL. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2019 in Orange Park, FL surrounded by her family. Mrs. Houston has been a resident of Clay County for over 50 years, and for over 25 years of that time she was the owner/operator of "Ray's Coffee Shop" on College Drive. She was an active member of the Central Baptist Church and most recently Harvest Baptist Church. Gertrude enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Gertrude was predeceased by her first husband, Sam Zizzo, Sr.; and former husband, Ray Houston; a son, Randall Raulerson; and a niece, Montee Raulerson. Gertrude leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Sam Zizzo, Jr. And his wife Susan; two daughters, Rachel Johns and her husband Johnny and Nicky Zelek, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday (TODAY) from 5PM-7PM at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home.

Gertrude touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary