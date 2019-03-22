|
SMITH
The funeral service for Gertrude Smith will be held 10AM, Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at the Cathedrel of Faith COGIC 2591 W Beaver Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries.
Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019