SMITH
The funeral service for Gertrude Smith will be held 10AM, Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at the Cathedrel of Faith COGIC 2591 W Beaver Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019
