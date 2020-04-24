|
|
Queen
GERVAISE AKERS QUEEN
Passed away April 8, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was 96. Geri was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville. She is predeceased by her husband, Harry E. Queen; and son, Rick Queen. She is survived by her daughters Joanna Stachura, Debra Saavedra; grandchildren Samuel Stachura, Carrie Stachura, and great-granddaughter Lily Ann. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Vitas Hospice Central Florida.
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32225 is serving the family. Services to be determined at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020