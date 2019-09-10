Home

Gil W. Etheredge, 74 y/o of Jacksonville, FL passed away Thursday, September 5th at Hadlow Center Hospice surrounded by his family who loves him dearly. A Memorial Service to honor his memory is on Saturday, September 21st at 2 PM at All Souls Anglican Church, 4042 Hartley Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Gil had a variety of interests and participated in many activities throughout his life. A full version of Gil's obituary can be viewed at www.ADignifiedAlternative.net.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
