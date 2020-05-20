Hall
Gladys Juanita B. Hall passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Gladys was born Dec.14, 1933 in Dooly County, GA to Arthur and Lily Barker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles R. Hall and their youngest daughter Vickie D. Sorrell. She is survived by her children Lucretia (Robbie) Combs and Ken (Marty) Hall, her brother Roy (Linda) Barker, Grandchildren Samantha (Ryan) Brillinger, Rob (Penny) Combs, Jill Bruner, Cory (Victoria Bishop) Combs, great grandchildren and other loved ones. Gladys worked for two life insurance companies and worked as switch board operator at Baptist Beaches. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 21, 2020.