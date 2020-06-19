Maxwell
Gladys Marie Maxwell, 85, passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Gladys was born on August 25, 1934, in Raywick, KY and, was the eldest child of the late Fances "Tootsie" Mattingly. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. "Buddy" Maxwell, her beloved aunt, Mary Moore Tepper, and both her brothers, Jim and Joe Mattingly. Gladys moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1948 and attended Landon High School where she was the charismatic leader of the Landon Lionettes in her senior year. From Landon, she attended the University of Florida and retired after 35 years of dedicated employment with the Independent Life Insurance Company. Gladys was a long time member and volunteer at Assumption Catholic Church where she regularly attended mass.
Gladys was an honorary medallion member of Civitan International Organization for 25 years of dedicated service. She was also an active member in the Garden Club of Jacksonville and was the president of the Sweetbriar Circle. Gladys loved to garden and to decorate. Her home was always warm and filled with the spirit of the season. Gladys adored her many friends but held a special group of people at the top of her heart, "The Meercats". They are a tight-knit group who regularly get together to celebrate all occasions big and small and who have supported each other through all walks of life.
Gladys leaves behind a loving legacy; her twin nieces, Jamie Mattingly and Jessica Kennedy (Ben); two cherished sisters-in-law, Libby & Sherry Mattingly; niece Angela Vanfossen (Greg) and nephew Travis Mattingly; and many beloved great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge located at 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 on Friday, June 26,2020 at 2pm.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.