Home

POWERED BY

Services
HEWELL AND SON FUNERAL HOMES - JACKSONVILLE
4747 Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-737-4855
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Mesorana Carney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys Mesorana Carney Obituary
CARNEY
Funeral services for Gladys Mesorana Carney, 96, who passed away on January 31, 2019, will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019, with Fr. Bernardine Eikhuemelo officiating. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Mrs. Carney was born in Havana, Cuba and raised in Puerto Rico. She was a Reservationist with Eastern Airlines and was a member of Charlie Joseph Senior Center for 37 years and also was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Mesorana and Eloisa Rivera; Daughter, Ann Natal and her beloved husband of 68 years, William Joseph Carney. Survivors include her daughter, Claudia Pratt, son, Michael Carney, sister, Lydia Figueora; Grandchildren, Kimberly, Eric, A.J., Tom, Colleen, Jason, Michele, and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.