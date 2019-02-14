|
|
CARNEY
Funeral services for Gladys Mesorana Carney, 96, who passed away on January 31, 2019, will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019, with Fr. Bernardine Eikhuemelo officiating. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Mrs. Carney was born in Havana, Cuba and raised in Puerto Rico. She was a Reservationist with Eastern Airlines and was a member of Charlie Joseph Senior Center for 37 years and also was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Mesorana and Eloisa Rivera; Daughter, Ann Natal and her beloved husband of 68 years, William Joseph Carney. Survivors include her daughter, Claudia Pratt, son, Michael Carney, sister, Lydia Figueora; Grandchildren, Kimberly, Eric, A.J., Tom, Colleen, Jason, Michele, and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 14, 2019