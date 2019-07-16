|
Gladys Vanzant Strucko, age 99 passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Warner Center for Caring. Gladys enjoyed nearly one year residing at Savannah Grand in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gardenview Baptist Church in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the church on Friday. Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday evening at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach. She will be laid to rest in Brickyard Cemetery in Hilliard, FL. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
