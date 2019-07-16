Home

Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gardenview Baptist Church
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Gardenview Baptist Church
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Gladys Strucko Obituary
Strucko
Gladys Vanzant Strucko, age 99 passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Warner Center for Caring. Gladys enjoyed nearly one year residing at Savannah Grand in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Gardenview Baptist Church in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the church on Friday. Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday evening at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach. She will be laid to rest in Brickyard Cemetery in Hilliard, FL. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019
