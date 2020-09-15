1/1
Gladys Williams
WILLIAMS
Gladys Browner Williams, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away September 7, 2020. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Williams. Survivors include: two sons, Allen Browner and Johnantha Browner; two daughters, Gloria Bryant and Livia Browner; a host of other relatives and many friends. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Southside Congregation via Zoom (jworg.zoom) Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Southside Congregation via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
