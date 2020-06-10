Glenda Gurganious
Gurganious
Glenda Gurganious quietly passed away on June 9, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her son Michael Paul Davis (Tracy) of Sugar Hill, Georgia; two grandsons, Christopher Michael Davis (Giuliana) and Matthew Paul Davis; one great grand-daughter Alessandra Davis (Chris); siblings Clarence Brown and Cynthia Adams. She loved music, art, dancing, and playing the piano.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 am, at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens, 850 St.Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, Florida. Please visit HardageGiddensOaklawnChapel.com to leave condolences. Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, is proudly serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
