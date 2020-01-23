|
Glenn Steven Davis, passed away January 8, 2020 at the age of 58 following a long and valiant campaign against complications from his lung cancer diagnosis of 2015. He was born in Jacksonville on July 26, 1961 to Billie Jean and Mary Francis Mosteller Davis, both deceased. Following the death of his mother in 1962, Steve lived with his Aunt Patsy and Uncle John Grabowski in Birmingham, Alabama. Returning to Jacksonville, he attended Normandy Village and Stillwell schools and graduated from Sandalwood High School. Following a retail career, Steve worked for Methodist Medical Center/UF Health Shands Hospital in the Human Resources Department. This July would have been his 25th year of service. Steve was also the co-owner of American Beauty Florist. He is survived by his life partner of 33 years and spouse Robert Wheeler, their dog Suri, sisters Kay Davis Ahearn (Tim Ahearn) and Nancy Davis New, nephews Kevin Futch (Soomi Yoon) Paul New, and nieces Kristin Futch and Laura New. His last years were spent doing what he loved; frequenting the beach, the farmer's market, spending time with family and refurbishing the house. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery is serving the family. A graveside memorial service will be held at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31, 2020