Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church
4140 Hodges Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Hugh Conner


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Glenn Hugh Conner Obituary
CONNER
Glenn Hugh Conner, 85, passed away on March 17th, 2019. Glenn was born September 10th, 1933 to Roy and Effie Conner in Floyd, VA. He was born in the house his father and grandfather built, created with the lumber from their saw mill. He was the middle of three children with Bill, the eldest and Roy, the youngest. In 1935, the family moved to Fayetteville, West Virginia where Glenn grew up.
As a young man, Glenn joined the Air Force and served in Greenland during the Korean War. His training in radar led him to a career in Electric Engineering, attending CalPoly Tech and West Virginia Tech. He worked for General Electric for 25 years. Glenn travelled extensively and lived in South East Asia, New York and Virginia, working with television design. He moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2006 and resided at Cypress Village.
Glenn is survived by his daughters, Kathy and Becky Conner; granddaughter, Rebecca; and brothers, Bill (Sally) and Roy (Vicki) Conner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 4140 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL.
Please visit our Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now