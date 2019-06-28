JOHNSON

Glenn E. Johnson, 101, a long-time resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away June 18, 2019, of heart failure. Born in Masontown, PA on September 2, 1917, he was the son of Solomon "Saul" and Bessie (Lilley) Johnson. He graduated from Waynesburg College (now Waynesburg University) in Waynesburg, PA with a BS in Chemical Engineering and served as an Ordinance Engineer with the Eighth Army in England in WWII. Upon discharge, he moved to Jacksonville, FL and married. He received his MA in Education from the University of Florida. He had a long career with the Duval County School Board serving as principal and vice principal of Ribault, Venetia, and other schools and as head of the Duval County School Cafeteria System. Following the death of his first wife, he married Louise Lisk. They had a son, David. Glenn was a member of Avondale Baptist Church and Lakeshore Baptist Church serving as deacon and Sunday School teacher at both churches. At the Westside Kiwanis Club, he served as secretary and state Lt Governor. During a busy career, he worked each week at the City Rescue Mission, each year at Old McDonald's Farm at the fair. And at the Community Credit Union where he served on the board and worked with education classes at FCCJ. Mr. Johnson was a donor to the Blood Bank and joined the 50-gallon club. On retirement, he increased his outside activities and his scholarly study of the Bible. He was awarded Outstanding Senior Citizen by the mayor of Jacksonville in 2012. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise and is survived by sons, David Johnson of Jacksonville and Richard Johnson of Cambridge, MA, daughter, Anne J. Mattia of Jacksonville and granddaughter, Starr Johnson of Boise, ID. Memorial Service will be held in July with burial at the Veteran's Cemetery. Please make donations to the City Rescue Mission, 426 S. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32254, 904-387-4357 in lieu of flowers.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 28 to June 30, 2019