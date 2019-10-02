|
Smith
Glennis Mae Klein Smith, 80, died September 18, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 15, 1939. She graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and attended Ohio University, where she met her future husband, Lee Smith. She graduated from The University of North Florida in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Glennis retired from the Florida Department of Corrections after fifteen years, working five of those years as a Probation Officer. After she retired, she was an elementary substitute teacher for five years. She loved her family and friends, her cats and dogs, and her car (Black Beauty). She also loved gardening, birdwatching, reading, and playing cards. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her husband, and her daughter, LeeAnn. She is survived by her daughter, Trina Huth, three grandchildren, Jason Huth (Jeniffer), Jeremy Huth, and Amanda Hopkins (Alan), and two great-grandchildren, Jayden Charles and Abbygail Hopkins. She is also survived by her "sisters," Ruth, Mimi, Jean, June, and Elaine, and her longtime friend, Joque Soskis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 1:00 PM at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3967 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3967 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207 or The Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019