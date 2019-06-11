Home

Gloria Albertie


Mrs. Gloria J. Albertie (75) slept away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Fri., June 14 at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 7141 New Kings Rd, Dr. A. D. Denard, Pastor. Mrs. Albertie will rest for loved ones and friends on Thurs., June 13 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Fri., from 9am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
