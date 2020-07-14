Shipley
Mrs. Gloria Ann Shipley, a long-time Orange Park, FL resident passed away on July 13, 2020. Gloria was born June 16, 1936, in Bethlehem, PA, one of four children born to Frank G. Schadler and Gladys Alberta Kelchner Schadler. In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her brothers John Schadler, Gary Schadler, and William Schadler.
She is survived by her children Vicki Shipley Palmer, Terri Shipley Kreps (Kim), Rick Shipley (Joni), John Shipley (Robin), and Annette Shipley Gallup (Paul), 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends. Gloria was also predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, Ralph R. "Dick" Shipley in 2001.
Gloria was a long time member and two time past president of the Orange Park Women's Club. She was also a member and past president of the Orange Park Garden Club, and a master gardener. She belonged to the Red Hats of Orange Park and loved playing bridge. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and especially loved being with her family. She was a dedicated Christian woman committed to her membership at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church where she served in many capacities, including singing in the choir, serving with the St Vincent de Paul Society, and being a Eucharistic minister. Together with her husband Dick, Gloria was committed to assisting the Orange Park community in many ways as volunteers and owners of Jacksonville Memory Gardens. She will be dearly missed by her family and all those who called her friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1649 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL with Rev. Fr. Edward K. Rooney, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Sermon on the Mount at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Family members will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Friday morning at the church. All in attendance should be aware of distancing guidelines and are required by the church to wear a mask.
Friends are encouraged to share remembrances of Gloria below.
