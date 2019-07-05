Home

Gloria Baker


1928 - 2019
Gloria Baker Obituary
Baker
Gloria Amanda Baker (nee Taylor) died on June 18, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Waycross, Ga. on February 5, 1928, and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville. She was married for 55 years to her loving husband, Robert M. "Bob" Baker who died in 2002. Her children are Mark Baker and Cynthia Bogard. Grandchildren include Sean and Noah Baker, Christopher and Taylor Morris and Elizabeth (Bogard) Bettis. Gloria wanted them to know that she loved them always. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019
