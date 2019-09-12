|
Gaskin
Funeral Service for Mrs. Gloria Juanita Thomas Gaskin, 79, will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 207 W. 6th Street, Bishop Burdette Williams, Pastor. The cortege will assemble at 1807 West 26th Street at 10:15 a.m. She will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel of HARRIS MORTUARY TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, www.harrismortuary.com, Eric Miller, LFDE.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019