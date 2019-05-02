SYLVESTER

Gloria Hope Sylvester, aged 91, passed away on April 10, 2019, at the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida. She went to join the love of her life, her husband, Marvin, having lived without him after his passing in 2000 for over eighteen years. Gloria was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Ailene and Leland Stanford on July 12, 1927. She lived and worked in Jacksonville most of her life, attending Andrew Jackson High School and graduating from Inverness High School near Ocala. She was a devoted wife and mother, selflessly giving of herself to her friends and family. Gloria loved playing the piano, dancing, and a good joke. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and infectious laughter. She leaves behind three sons, Larry (Gerrilyn), Michael, Donald (Crista), and two daughters, Teresa Boozer (Ed) and Peggy Belbusti (Steve); eight grandchldren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery on Marvin's birthday, April 16, 2019.

They've probably been dancing ever since.

