Wells-Smith
Gloria Jean (Wells) Smith was born December 28, 1948, in Jacksonville, FL to the proud parents of the late Willie Wells and Doretha Wells Jones. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories three children; Tracy Pope, Carla Maddox, and Edward Wells. Seven sisters Norma Brice, Lillian Wells, Gwendolyn Mordecai, Sonya Olds, Chiniqua Davis, Corial Carter, Minerva Springer, and three brothers Billie Wells, Carlton Wells, Anthony Wells; 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and many loving friends.
