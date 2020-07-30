Lanier
Gloria Jo-An Dasher Lanier passed on July 29, 2020, at age 74 at the Life Care Center of Jacksonville after many months of a courageous fight with several serious illnesses. She was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Palatka, FL to Alton Tommy Dasher & Gytha Hill Dasher, previously deceased.
She married Bobby D. Lanier December 7, 1967, and he survives. Also surviving is son Jason D. Lanier of Saint Johns, FL, granddaughter Leighton; also many other loving family members and friends.
Jo-An graduated from Keystone Heights High School and the Savannah Cosmetology Academy. In her early years, she practiced her skills in Georgia. She also held teaching positions in several daycare facilities. After our son's birth, she became a full-time stay at home mom. She loved cooking and helping others, and volunteered for several organizations i.e. Meals on Wheels, her church Fruit Cove Baptist Church, Saint Johns, FL. She was always there to offer her welcomed advice and wisdom to others.
A true southern Christian lady extraordinaire in every way. A strong believer in God, a loving, caring and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. Her Christian life, influence, and generous spirit will forever remain in the lives of everyone who knew her.
A life celebration will be held at a later date due to the current status of the Coronavirus. Arrangements will be handled by Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, Fl. 32073 Phone 904-272-2435. In lieu of flowers contributions, if you choose, can be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 904-268-5200.
