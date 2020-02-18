Home

Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Episcopal Church
400 St Johns Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL

Gloria Lucile Farrell Obituary
Farrell
Gloria Lucile Farrell (Nee Maxwell) departed this life just before midnight on February 13th, 2020. She left to join her husband of 66 years, Roger Farrell for Valentine's Day. Gloria was in her 91st year. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Farrell of Ottawa, Canada, and Holly Farrell, of Jacksonville, FL, and preceded in death by her daughters, Julie Farrell, and Patricia Farrell. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law, Antony Breuer and Kenneth May, as well as numerous step grand-children and great-grand-children.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, February 19th, St Mary's Episcopal Church, 400 St Johns Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL, 32043, followed by burial at St Margaret's Episcopal Cemetery, 6874 Old Church Rd, Fleming Island, FL 32003. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
