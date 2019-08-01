|
Gloria E. Wood (77) of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Willie Mae Jefferson and Nelson Wilson, she graduated from Douglas Anderson High School on June 3, 1960. Gloria received Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Julington Baptist Church for over 40 years. During this time, Gloria served on the Deaconess Board, instructed Sunday School and was an usher for the church. In addition, Gloria made many other contributions by serving on church ministries during her years at Julington. Gloria was employed by the City of Jacksonville as a Librarian Clerk, an interest she held since her high school years. She was also a lover of Jazz music and enjoyed attending concerts with family and friends. Her memories will be cherished by her loving son, Dr. Adrian R. Wood and wife Kimberly; her niece and goddaughter, Tracy Henderson and husband Demetrius; and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. She is survived by one sister Sheila, Blunt; and one brother, Kenneth Jefferson; and was preceded in death by two sisters, Gwendolyn Wilson and Delgrita Jefferson; and two brothers, Thomas Ortiz Jefferson and Roland Jefferson. The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 2nd from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Sarah L. Carter Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. Jacksonville, FL 32207. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 am at Julington Baptist Church, 12740 Snyder St. Jacksonville, FL 32256. Flowers may be sent to the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter Funeral Home.
