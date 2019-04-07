ANDUX

Gonzalo Rafael Andux, 83, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Gonzalo was born on April 3, 1935 in Havana, Cuba. He graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Havana in 1957 and the University of Florida in 1975. Gonzalo worked as a computer programmer for Manufacturer's Hanover Trust Bank in New York and Seaboard Coastline in Jacksonville. He later worked as an attorney in Jacksonville.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Esther J. Andux; his children, Ester Andux Scott and her husband, John and Gonzalo Andux and his wife, Karen; grandchildren, Stephanie Scott Mida and her husband, Rob, Katherine Scott and Katherine Elizabeth Andux; and his sister-in-law, Maria Marrero.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8th in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. A Memorial Mass will be co-celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Resurrection Catholic Church with Fr. Peter Akin-Otiko and Fr. Cesarino Russo as the Celebrants.

Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jax., FL 32211.