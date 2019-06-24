Services Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville , FL 32205 (904) 781-9262 Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Ira Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Ira Jr.

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Ira Jr.

Dr. Gordon Henry Ira, Jr. left this world peacefully on June 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong Jacksonville native, born on November 18, 1929 at St. Vincent's Hospital to Anis Tompkins Ira and Gordon H. Ira Sr. MD. He was educated at local schools including West Riverside Elementary, John Gorrie Junior High and Robert E. Lee High School where he played football and tennis and sang in the school choir. He went on to Duke University in 1946 where he completed his undergraduate degree and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and then graduated from Duke Medical School. He began his residency in Jacksonville at Duval Medical Center, now UF Health Shands Hospital, while waiting to enlist in the US Navy. After joining the Navy, he was assigned to run the Charleston Naval Hospital's medical ward. After his stint in the Navy, Gordon returned to Duke for his medical residency and cardiology fellowship. In 1963, he joined his father in his Jacksonville practice for 10 years and then partnered with Dr. Gene Page for another 25 years, the entire time assisted by Kate Smith RN. He retired in 1998 after 35 years as a practicing cardiologist. Gordon was a fourth generation physician and believed strongly in traditional face to face patient care. Upon his retirement, his patients recalled this individualized patient care, citing meaningful friendships that went far beyond the patient doctor relationship. In the words of a grateful patient, Dr. Ira "cared about me as a whole person and not just for a particular condition I had." Dr. Ira designed and started the first Critical Care Unit in Jacksonville, initiated cardiac monitoring and installed Jacksonville's first external defibrillator. He was Chief of Medicine for 25 years at St Luke's Hospital. He was Chairman of the Jacksonville Inter-Hospital Coronary Care Committee and received a regional health grant to put defibrillators in the hospital's Critical Care Unit installing monitors in each hospital room, resulting in a reduction of the citywide mortality rate by 25%. He was honored for his work at St. Luke's Hospital through the creation of the Gordon H. Ira Jr. MD annual lectureship series. Dr. Ira also served on the mayor's committee to establish the first medical rescue program in Jacksonville. It would be something of an understatement to say that Gordon possessed a high sense of adventure. He pursued his hobbies with continued learning in mind and extreme commitment. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, dog breeder and trainer, SCCA winning race car driver, off-road motorcycle rider, white water kayaker, wind surfer, competitive pistol and skeet shooter, heli-skier, water skier, sailor, hang glider, gardener, golfer, tennis player, acrobatic pilot, beer brewer, cave and ocean SCUBA diver and national champion racquetball player. Gordon and his wife Joice built the Jacksonville Racquetball Club in 1978 and ran the business until its sale. In his later years, Gordon returned full time to his lifelong passion for photography having had his first camera and dark room as a child. This love led to his presidency of the Jacksonville Camera Club from 2015 until 2017. He was proficient at Photoshop and taught classes on both Photoshop and portrait photography. As publisher of the Club's newsletter, he twice received national awards for the newsletter design. Gordon traveled the world to capture many of his award winning photographs and was responsible for many years of coordinated family photo sessions. He was a lifetime member of The Florida Yacht Club and Timuquana Country Club. Most importantly, Gordon was a true family man who shared his fondness for hobbies and adventure with his wife and children. He celebrated 46 years of marriage to his great love, Joice Malbon Ira. He also leaves behind four cherished children, Stephen Reynolds Ira, Cynthia Ira Reynolds (Perry), Gregory Thatcher Ira (Ami), Clifford Whipple Ira (Megan), 2 grandchildren, Christine Ira Stahl (Alex), Stephanie Marie Ira, and soon to be great granddaughter Eleanor Davis Stahl. He is also survived by his brother Stewart Bentley Ira (Eileen), sister Anis Ira Daley, and seven nieces and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Gordon Henry Ira Sr. MD and Anis Tompkins Ira, brother-in-law Barnwell Roy Daley, Jr., sister-in-law Elizabeth (Bebe) Brown Ira and son, Gordon Henry Ira III. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or a . Contributions in memory of Gordon Ira can also be made to Jacksonville Camera Club, c/o Jim Jordan, 2612 Pheasant Ct. W, St. Johns, FL 32259. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life which will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 5 - 8 pm at Gordon and Joice's residence. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 24 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries