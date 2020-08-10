King
1943-2020
Gordon "Pat" King recently passed away. Pat was a Jacksonville native, talented engineer, incredible athlete, and all-around good guy. He will be missed! Pat's family is incredibly grateful for everyone who helped care for Pat the last few months, especially his friends Tanzie and Kari at Eisman & Russo who went above and beyond to make sure Pat's needs were met.
Pat is survived by his younger brother Walter "Mac" and Mac's children Karen and Patrick, his Aunt Marilyn (Sweet) and her children Marilyn, Kathy and Donna, and other wonderful relatives. He is remembered as his little brother's protector growing up and gracious nephew who always brought his Aunt Marilyn flowers.
Pat is also survived by his first wife Sally (Suter) and their children Tatum and Tammy, who are thankful Pat volunteered to be our Dad and for the many wonderful memories of camping, canoeing, fishing, biking, and happy times with our, wonder dog, Jason. The highlight of every year was Christmas Day together at Uncle Louis and Aunt Marilyn's in Ormond Beach with family, friends, and mountain of fixins'.
Pat is preceded in death by his second wife, Helen "Ginger" King, and survived by his stepchildren Laura, Jennifer, and Richard. Pat was a selfless and adoring husband to Ginger, and their brief marriage brought her much joy, hope, and enduring love in the last days of her life. Pat encouraged Ginger's faith in the midst of her suffering, and he modeled Christ's love by his compassion, faithfulness and constant presence through the end of her journey. For years after Ginger's passing, Pat continued to show gentleness and generosity to her children.
We look forward to gathering family and friends for a celebration of life later this year.
