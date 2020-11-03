Robbie
Gordon Patterson Robbie, age 89, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Robbie, sister Gloria Plankey and brothers-in-law Del Plankey and Clinton Goddard. Loving father of Brian (Janet) Robbie, Kevin (Mary) Robbie and Caroline Miller Beloved companion of Katie Burnette; Proud grandfather of Trevor (Claudia) Robbie, Adam (Allie) Robbie, Ian Miller, Julia Robbie, Maya Miller, and Jordan Robbie and great grandfather of two: Isabelle Robbie and Owen Robbie; Surviving siblings Connie Goddard, Steven (Ginger) Robbie and Glen (Nancy) Robbie; mother of his children, Valentine Robbie. Illustrious media career: Mid-50s - Mid- 60s - Newscaster Channel 12 and Channel 4 Mid- 60s Began working during the consolidation of Jacksonville/Duval County in the Department of Information Services and retired in 1996. Long-time announcer at WDCJ Jones College Employed by the Times Union's Sports Department for numerous decades where was affectionately known as "Dad" and retired at the age of 80. Continued his community affairs after City retirement by hosting the TV show "Jacksonville on the Move", participating actively in the Council of Elder Affairs, and in the United Way's Senior Program. Proud of his military career of being a Korean War veteran, avid sport's fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Phillies, and dedicated church member of Faith United Methodist Church. Mr. Robbie was extremely involved in local political activities and campaigns for judge and mayor. Mr. Robbie was full of life and considered everyone a friend and, despite a busy schedule, coached his sons' baseball teams and was President of the Sans Souci Athletic Association. Despite his many interests and activities he always made his children feel they came first. Arrangements under the care of Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 396-6111 www.nauglefuneral.com
