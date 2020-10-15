1/1
Grace Amelia Jones
1948 - 2020
Jones
Mrs. Grace Amelia Johnson Jones was born on June 29, 1948 to Moses and Doris Johnson. She valued education and graduated with 5 degrees from New Stanton High School, Edward Waters College, F.C.C.J., Florida A&M University and Nova University. Grace retired as a teacher and extended day supervisor after 34 years of dedicated service with Duval County School Board. She passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her love ones. She is survived by her children, Tonya Viera (Ralph), Humphrey Daniels III, and Marvyn Mizell (Tiffany); grandsons, Phillip (Vanessa) and Jaleel; great-grandson, Noah; siblings, Dr. Carolyn Joyner, Dr. Linda Johnson-Bennett (Dr. Charles), Melvin Johnson, other loving siblings, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Grace touched many lives and truly had a passion for developing and coaching our future generations. A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends. The family requests any flowers be sent to Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Arrangements Entrusted to Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
