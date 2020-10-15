Jones
Mrs. Grace Amelia Johnson Jones was born on June 29, 1948 to Moses and Doris Johnson. She valued education and graduated with 5 degrees from New Stanton High School, Edward Waters College, F.C.C.J., Florida A&M University and Nova University. Grace retired as a teacher and extended day supervisor after 34 years of dedicated service with Duval County School Board. She passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her love ones. She is survived by her children, Tonya Viera (Ralph), Humphrey Daniels III, and Marvyn Mizell (Tiffany); grandsons, Phillip (Vanessa) and Jaleel; great-grandson, Noah; siblings, Dr. Carolyn Joyner, Dr. Linda Johnson-Bennett (Dr. Charles), Melvin Johnson, other loving siblings, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Grace touched many lives and truly had a passion for developing and coaching our future generations. A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends. The family requests any flowers be sent to Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Arrangements Entrusted to Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
